Elder (6-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out four.

The right-hander also hit a batter and tossed a wild pitch as he threw only 59 of 98 pitches for strikes, and his defense committed four errors on the night. Fortunately, Atlanta's offense out-slugged the mistakes, backing Elder with five homers in the first two innings. The quality start was his third straight and 10th of the season in 16 outings, and the 24-year-old rookie will take a 2.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB through 96 innings into his next start, likely to come early next week in Cleveland.