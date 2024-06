Atlanta appointed Elder as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader, and he'll start Game 2 against the Cardinals.

The right-hander was previously announced as the starter for Wednesday's nightcap, and he's now officially been added to the roster. Elder has struggled in his five starts for Atlanta this season with a 6.46 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB across 23.2 innings. He'll likely be sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett following the contest.