Elder's contract was selected by Atlanta on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled MLB debut against Washington.

Elder will step in for a spot start with Atlanta looking to give Max Fried an extra day of rest prior to his second outing of the year. The 22-year-old righty was merely a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, but he looked good across the three highest minor-league levels last season. In 25 starts, he cruised to a 2.75 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, with a strong 27.7 percent strikeout rate offsetting his 10.2 percent walk rate.