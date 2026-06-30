Braves' Bryce Elder: Could get extra rest before ASB

Elder's velocity was down about one mph on all his pitches in his most recent start, and Atlanta is likely to look for opportunities to give him extra rest, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has looked fatigued over his last three starts, coughing up 19 runs in 14 innings on 27 hits, including five homers. Atlanta's rotation is already missing multiple members, however, and depth is an issue. Hurston Waldrep, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett this past weekend and threw 55 pitches over two innings of relief behind Reynaldo Lopez on Friday, could be an option to make a spot start and buy Elder an extra day of rest.