Braves' Bryce Elder: Falls to the Mets

Elder (5-4) took the loss Sunday against the Mets, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out two.

The Mets jumped on Elder for four runs in the first inning before the right-hander gave up back-to-back home runs to A.J. Ewing and Marcus Semien to open the fifth. It's the first time that Elder has given up more than one homer in a start this season -- he'd also allow season-highs in both runs and hits. Elder's ERA now sits at 3.15 through 15 starts (88.2 innings) this season with a 1.14 WHIP and 73:27 K:BB. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.