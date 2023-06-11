Elder (4-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Nationals. He struck out one.

Elder couldn't get through the sixth inning, snapping a four-game streak, and surrendered a season-high five runs during his first loss. The right-hander has allowed three home runs over his past two starts after giving up just four long balls across his first 11 appearances. Overall, the 24-year-old still boasts solid numbers (2.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 65:22 K:BB) through 13 starts (77 innings), but he's currently on a two-game slide. Elder will look to get back on track next time out, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set versus the Rockies.