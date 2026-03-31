Braves' Bryce Elder: Fires six scoreless in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elder (1-0) picked up the win Monday against the Athletics, allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out five across six scoreless innings.
With all of the injuries in the Atlanta rotation, Elder opened the season in the starting five and breezed his way through his first outing of the 2026 campaign. He needed just 83 pitches to get through six frames and surrendered only one extra-base hit. Elder's next start should come Sunday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.
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