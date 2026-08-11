Braves' Bryce Elder: Hammered early in loss

Elder (8-7) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Elder allowed seven runs over his first three frames, with the majority of the damage coming on a first-inning grand slam. It ends a hot stretch for the 27-year-old, who entered Monday having posted three quality starts while yielding just five earned runs through his first four second-half outings. He owns a 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 108:45 K across 131.2 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks this weekend.