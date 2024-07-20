Atlanta will recall Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Friday's game against St. Louis being pushed back to Saturday due to rain, Elder will join Atlanta for a spot start in the nightcap. The 25-year-old righty owns a 5.71 ERA and 1.62 WHIP through 34.2 innings in the majors this season, though he allowed just two runs in six frames when he started against the Cardinals on June 26.