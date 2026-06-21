Braves' Bryce Elder: Hit hard in loss

Elder (5-5) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

All of the runs against Elder came in the second inning Sunday -- five of them came with two outs, when the Brewers strung together four hits, capped by a William Contreras three-run homer. Elder has now dropped back-to-back starts, allowing 14 runs across 10 innings in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.71 with a 1.21 WHIP and 79:29 K:BB across 16 starts (94.2 innings) this season. Elder will look to get back on track his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next weekend on the road against the Giants.