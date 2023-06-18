Elder (5-1) earned the win over Colorado on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Atlanta staked Elder to a 9-0 lead through three innings, so it was a relatively stress-free outing for the rookie. He surrendered a solo homer to Mike Moustakas in the fifth but otherwise cruised to his fifth win and eighth quality start. Elder had hit a rough patch in his previous two outings, surrendering nine runs over 11.1 frames, so this was a promising bounce-back performance. The right-hander has established himself as a key part of Atlanta's rotation, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 69:22 K:BB over 83 innings on the campaign.