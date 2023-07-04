Elder (7-1) earned the win over Cleveland on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 6.2 innings.

Elder retired the side in order in just one of the innings during which he pitched, but the Guardians failed to score through six frames. They finally broke through with a pair of runs off the right-hander in the seventh, which ended his outing after 92 pitches. Nonetheless, Elder pitched well enough to notch his seventh win and record his fourth straight quality start. He's posted an uninspiring 15:8 K:BB over 25.2 innings during that stretch but has still managed an excellent 1.75 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.