Braves' Bryce Elder: Logs another quality start

Elder did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Elder gave up a home run to Spencer Horwitz to start the game Sunday, though he'd settle in and hold the Pirates to just one additional run (and one hit) over his final five frames. Elder has now turned in quality starts in seven of his last nine outings, lowering his ERA to 2.66 across 14 starts (84.2 innings) with a 1.05 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB. Elder is currently lined up to face the Mets on the road his next time out.