Atlanta optioned Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Elder served as the 27th man for Atlanta in Saturday's doubleheader with the Cardinals and started the second game of the twin bill, taking a loss while serving up six earned runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings. Though he'll head back to the minors, Elder could garner consideration for a return to the Atlanta rotation as a replacement for Max Fried (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. However, since Elder would only be on three days' rest when Fried's next turn in the rotation is scheduled to come up Wednesday, expect Atlanta to have another pitcher start that game.