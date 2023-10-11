Elder will start Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLDS in Philadelphia, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The decision came down to Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver and Atlanta has opted for the more experienced hurler. Elder posted a 3.81 ERA over 31 starts this season, but he held a 5.11 ERA in the second half and allowed 13 runs over 12.1 innings covering his last three regular season outings. There will be a short leash for Elder in this one, with Smith-Shawver looming as an alternative if a quick hook is required.