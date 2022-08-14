Elder was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after striking out 10 across seven innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks.

The 23-year-old was called up during Saturday's doubleheader and made a spot start Sunday for Atlanta, and the rookie delivered his best outing in the majors by a significant margin. Overall this year Elder has a 4.45 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB over 28.1 innings, and he should remain in the mix for a call-up down the stretch if Atlanta needs another spot starter.