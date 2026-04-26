Elder completed seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Elder surrendered a run in the first inning but managed to finish seven frames with just two additional tallies on his ledger. He was far from overpowering with just six whiffs and two punchouts, but the righty nonetheless logged his second straight quality start and fourth overall on the campaign through six outings. Elder has been a pleasant surprise for Atlanta and fantasy managers this season, carrying a 1.95 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB through 37 frames. His next start is tentatively slated to be a road matchup against the Rockies.