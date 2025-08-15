Elder (5-9) picked up the win Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out six.

Elder snapped a streak of three consecutive losses Thursday, delivering a quality start and completing seven innings for the first time in 10 appearances. The 26-year-old has been inconsistent in his last eight starts, allowing five or more earned runs three times and fewer than three earned runs three times during that stretch. On the year, Elder has a 5.89 ERA and an 87:41 K:BB across 107 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the White Sox next time out.