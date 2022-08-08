Atlanta returned Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett following Saturday's doubleheader with the Mets.
Back in the majors for the first time since late April, Elder appeared in long relief in Atlanta's 8-5 loss in Game 1, covering 2.1 innings and striking out two while allowing three earned runs on five hits. He'll settle back into a starting role as he returns to Gwinnett, but he's unlikely to pick up additional starts with Atlanta this season unless the big club loses multiple rotation members to injury.