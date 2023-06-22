Elder took a no-decision in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Phillies after he allowed three hits and two walks across seven scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The young right-hander generated just 11 swinging strikes on 99 pitches but consistently worked from ahead in the count and held Philadelphia without an extra-base hit. Elder struggled in his first two starts of June with nine runs allowed, but he's now given up just one run on seven hits in his past two outings. The rookie has taken advantage of the injuries to Atlanta's starting rotation and has a 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 75:24 K:BB over 90 innings this year.