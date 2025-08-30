Elder came away with a no-decision Friday as Atlanta fell 2-1 to the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander held a very dangerous offense in check over 96 pitches (58 strikes), with only a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber in the fourth inning coming back to bite him. The quality start was Elder's fourth in six August starts, but he wraps up the month with a 4.82 ERA and 26:12 K:BB in 37.1 innings despite a 1.15 WHIP. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home next weekend against the Mariners.