Braves' Bryce Elder: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Elder did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Elder allowed runs in the third and fifth innings, recording eight strikeouts while also tying a season high with four walks. After limping into the All-Star break having allowed 22 earned runs over four starts, the 27-year-old has now yielded just three earned runs through two outings to open the second half. He'll take a 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 98:37 K:BB across 113.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Nationals next week.