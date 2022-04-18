Elder (1-1) took the loss during Sunday's 2-1 defeat against San Diego, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

Making his second career start, Elder labored through the first two innings -- allowing seven baserunners and both runs between the two innings. The five walks are a bit concerning, though he didn't allow a free pass during his first start and didn't have an especially high walk rate in the minor leagues. He's currently set to face off against Miami on Sunday.