Quantrill (calf) is slated to start Thursday's series opener against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

After being claimed off waivers from the Marlins last week, Quantrill made his Atlanta debut during Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Mets. Quantrill, who took his 11th loss of the season, struck out three and was charged with three earned runs on five hits and five walks across 4.2 innings before departing due to calf cramps. Atlanta described Quantrill's removal from the contest as precautionary, and after receiving treatment to address the issue, the right-hander will be ready to take the hill Thursday on normal rest.