Atlanta designated Carrasco for assignment Thursday.

At least until Chris Sale (ribcage) returns from the 60-day injured list, Atlanta appears set to proceed with Hurston Waldrep and Erick Fedde as its back-end rotation options after DFA'ing Carrasco, who allowed 15 earned runs on 22 hits and seven walks over 13.2 innings across his three starts with the club upon being acquired from the Yankees on July 28. Once he clears waivers, the 38-year-old right-hander could elect free agency in pursuit of an opportunity elsewhere, but it's possible that his time as a big-league pitcher may be over.