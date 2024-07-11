Morton did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits over 6.1 innings while striking out five.

Most of the damage against Morton came in the second and third innings when the veteran surrendered home runs to Eugenio Suarez and Ketel Marte. The right-hander would then cruise through the next three frames before being relieved by Pierce Johnson with one out in the seventh, though the former would end up being charged with a fourth run after departing the mound. Morton has now allowed two home runs in back-to-back starts and has given up at least three runs in four of his last six outings. However, he's also tallied five or more strikeouts in three consecutive starts.