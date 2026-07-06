Braves' Drake Baldwin: Belts 15th homer

Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a second run scored in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Eleven of the game's 19 runs were scored in the ninth inning, and Baldwin had the biggest blow in the frame when he launched his 15th homer of the season, and first career grand slam, off Huascar Brazoban. The blast snapped a 15-game power drought in which Baldwin had gone just 4-for-58 (.069) with zero extra-base hits or RBI while striking out 21 times, following his mid-June return from an oblique strain.