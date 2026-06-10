Braves' Drake Baldwin: Closing in on rehab assignment

Baldwin (oblique) is slated to take live batting practice Thursday and Friday and could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett over the weekend, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Baldwin still has a couple more boxes to check in his recovery from a Grade 1 right oblique strain, but Atlanta still appears to be earmarking him for a return from the 10-day injured list for the start of their six-game homestand, which begins next Tuesday. Assuming all goes well during his upcoming pair of live BP sessions, Baldwin will likely catch at least one game with Gwinnett over the weekend to prove that the oblique strain is behind him. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year had gotten off to a hot start to his sophomore campaign before getting hurt, slashing .303/.389/.543 with 13 home runs, one stolen base, 38 RBI and 39 runs over 48 games.