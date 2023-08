Lee (shoulder) will be built up to serve as a multi-inning option out of Atlanta's bullpen once he returns from the injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Lee was originally slated to return this week, but the transition into a new role could cause him to be out through the end of August. The 29-year-old lefty holds a 3.10 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 20.1 innings this season and has been out since May with left shoulder inflammation.