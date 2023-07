Lee (shoulder) is scheduled to face hitters in live batting practice Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lee is expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend if all goes well during the live BP session. The 28-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since May 19 with left shoulder inflammation and will likely need to make multiple appearances in the minors before Atlanta is comfortable adding him back to its bullpen.