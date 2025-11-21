Atlanta and White avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract Friday.

White will get a little raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The speedy outfielder slashed .234/.270/.406 with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 105 games with the big club in 2025. The right-handed-hitting White had a .736 OPS versus left-handed pitching this past season and could see some starts versus southpaws in 2026.