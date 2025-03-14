White appears to be on his way to winning a utility role with Atlanta over Luke Williams, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Both players can play the infield and the outfield, but White has raked this spring, batting .455 (10-for-22) in 11 Grapefruit League appearances with a 1:2 BB:K while Williams has gone just 2-for-26 (.077). White would be unlikely to see much playing time in a bench role, as manager Brian Snitker tends to give his starters all the work they can handle, but the 30-year-old could get some early opportunities. With Ronald Acuna (knee) set to begin the season on the IL, Jurickson Profar (wrist) not 100 percent, and Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz set to form a shaky platoon in right field, White might be needed in the outfield corners more than expected. His career .568 OPS in the majors is ugly, but White did slash .294/.388/.447 with eight homers and 24 steals in 26 attempts over 78 games for Triple-A Gwinnet last year.