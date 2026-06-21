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Braves' Eli White: Settling into regular role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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White will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

White will draw a fourth consecutive start at a corner-outfield spot, with Atlanta including him in the lineup three times versus lefties and one versus a righty during that stretch. Though he's cobbled together a middling .228/.280/.391 slash line over 100 plate appearances on the season, White could nonetheless be headed for something close to a near-everyday role while Atlanta is without star right fielder Ronald Acuna (hamstring).

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