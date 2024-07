White went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

White took Tyler Phillips deep in the sixth inning for his first big-league homer since June 12, 2022, when he played for the Rangers. White picked up his first two hits of the season in just his third start. His recent tick in playing time may not last long, as Ramon Laureano (oblique) is expected to return soon.