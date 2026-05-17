White (concussion) is on track to be activated from the 7-day injured list Monday, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

White has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in the team's win over the Dodgers on May 10, but manager Walt Weiss confirmed Sunday that the outfielder is "trending" toward making his return to action Monday in Miami. The 31-year-old will likely be back in his role as a versatile option off the bench for Atlanta.