Freeman went 0-for-2 with three walks, one run and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Mets.
Freeman struck out four times in Saturday's contest, but he displayed more patience at the plate in the series finale against New York. The 31-year-old carries a career-best 1.097 OPS with 11 home runs, 48 RBI and 45 runs in 2020.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Another three-hit performance•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Continues to rake•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Stays hot with homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: On base four times in win•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Belts two more homers•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Turns in six-RBI night•