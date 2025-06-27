Holmes (4-7) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Mets.

Holmes gave up a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings. It wasn't a bad performance from the right-hander, but Atlanta's offense mustered a pitiful three hits in the game, giving Holmes no support. He's allowed 11 runs (10 earned) across 25.2 innings in his five starts in June. Overall, he's at a 3.70 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 103:42 K:BB through 90 innings over 17 appearances (16 starts) this season. Holmes is lined up to face the Angels early next week, which could be a two-start week for him.