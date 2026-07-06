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Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Another start coming Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Waldrep is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

Waldrep made his 2026 debut for Atlanta out of the bullpen before entering the rotation last week when Bryce Elder's turn was skipped. Though he fell just shy of the benchmarks for a quality start after allowing three earned runs over 5.1 innings last Thursday against the Cardinals, Waldrep will end up sticking around in the rotation while Elder slots back in as a replacement for the injured Martin Perez (forearm). Waldrep tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second outing expected to come Sunday in a rematch with the Cardinals on the road.

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