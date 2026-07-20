Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Exits Triple-A start with arm issue

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Waldrep was removed from his start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after just 36 pitches because "his arm didn't feel right," Harrison Smajovits of SI.com reports.

Waldrep managed to throw three scoreless innings in the outing, but he averaged just 92.8 mph with his sinker, down from his 94.2 average. He will be evaluated before next steps are taken. Waldrep had surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow back in February, which caused him to miss the first two months of the season.