Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Jumped early in loss

Waldrep (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and five walks with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

All seven runs came via two Ryan O'Hearn home runs, but Waldrep threw just 45 of 84 pitches for strikes and generated only five whiffs. The 24-year-old has been shaky so far in his return to Atlanta's rotation, allowing 10 earned runs over two starts after throwing two scoreless frames in relief in his first appearance of the season June 28. He'll try to find his footing entering the All-Star break in a road matchup with the Cardinals this weekend.