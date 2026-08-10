Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Ready to start throwing

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Monday that Waldrep (arm) will begin a throwing program this week, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Waldrep was placed on the 7-day injured list July 21 due to what Atlanta referred to as right arm discomfort. The organization hasn't provided many details regarding Waldrep's injury since he was shut down, but the right-hander has now been given the green light to begin what could be a lengthy ramp-up process. According to Sallee, Weiss provided no guarantees that Waldrep will be available to pitch again this season, as Atlanta will see how he progresses through his throwing program before a potential return date is mapped out. Waldrep may not have enough time to get fully stretched back out as a starter, but a late-season return as a reliever would at least inspire some confidence about his health heading into 2027.