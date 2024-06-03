Atlanta promoted Waldrep from Double-A Mississippi to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Atlanta recently turned to Waldrep's Double-A rotation mate, Spencer Schwellenbach, to fill the vacancy in its big-league rotation, but the former ended up receiving a promotion of his own a few days later. He made his Gwinnett debut in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Norfolk, striking out a season-high 11 batters over six innings while allowing three runs on five hits and one walk. Prior to moving up to Gwinnett, Waldrep had overwhelmed competition at the Double-A level, pitching to a 2.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB in 49.1 innings. Though he doesn't possess a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster, Waldrep could still be in line to make his big-league debut later in 2024 if he continues to find success at Gwinnett.