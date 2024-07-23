Atlanta sent Waldrep (elbow) to the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Waldrep is ready for game action after missing more than a month with right elbow inflammation. The young right-hander will eventually move his assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he seems likely to stay there once he's activated from the 15-day injured list, unless Atlanta has an opening in its rotation. Waldrep surrendered 13 runs with a 3:8 K:BB over seven innings in his first two big-league starts before landing on the IL.