Atlanta optioned Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Waldrep made a single appearance during spring training before being optioned. He pitched one inning, allowing just one runner on base and no runs in his appearance. The young 22-year-old had a brief stint in the majors for Atlanta in 2024 during June, but allowed 13 earned runs across seven innings in his two appearances. At Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024, he posted a 3.38 ERA across 40.0 innings of work after starting the year at the rookie-level Florida Complex League. After climbing the minor league levels in 2024, the right-hander will get to begin his 2025 campaign a step away from the majors.