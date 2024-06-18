Waldrep (elbow) will be shut down from throwing for one week, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Waldrep is dealing with right elbow inflammation, and he'll now be forced to take a seat for at least a week before attempting to build his activity back up. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday after making his second start of the year Sunday versus the Rays, giving up six runs over 3.1 innings.