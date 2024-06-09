Waldrep had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his start Sunday against the Nationals.

The 22-year-old was previously announced as the starter for Sunday's series finale in Washington, and he's now officially been added to the MLB roster. Waldrep was recently promoted to Gwinnett from Double-A Mississippi and will make his big-league debut with just two career games under his belt at Triple-A. He's pitched well between the two affiliates this season with a 3.09 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB across 55.1 innings.