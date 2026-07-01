Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Could enter rotation Thursday

Waldrep could start Thursday's game against the Cardinals if he isn't needed out of the bullpen Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Reynaldo Lopez is starting Wednesday's game, and if he's able to go at least 4-to-5 innings, it's likely Waldrep will start Thursday's series finale. If Waldrep has to pitch in relief Wednesday, Grant Holmes could draw Thursday's start. Waldrep had surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow back in February before throwing 55 pitches over two scoreless relief innings in his season debut for Atlanta last week. His high pitch count in five rehab starts was 71, so the righty is not fully stretched out yet.