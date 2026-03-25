Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Lands on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta placed Waldrep (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Waldrep isn't expected to be available to make his season debut until June or July after he underwent an arthroscopic procedure Feb. 23 to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Atlanta could shift him to the 60-day IL at some point in the coming weeks when the team needs to free up another spot on the 40-man roster.
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