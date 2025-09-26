Atlanta optioned Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Waldrep made his final start of the season Tuesday against the Nationals, so Atlanta will replace him on the roster with reliever Hayden Harris. The 23-year-old right-hander should be locked into Atlanta's 2026 rotation after collecting a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB in 56.1 innings this season.