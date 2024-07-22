Triple-A Gwinnett reinstated Anderson (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Thursday.

Anderson made his 2024 debut for Gwinnett on Saturday, when he struck out four over 3.2 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk in a no-decision against Charlotte. Before being activated from the IL, Anderson made four rehab starts between three levels, producing a 2.19 ERA and 10:1 K:BB in 12.1 innings over those outings. Anderson owns a 3.99 ERA over 266.1 career innings in the majors and still retains a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster, but the 26-year-old hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2022 after opening the 2023 season at Gwinnett and making one start before requiring Tommy John surgery last April. He'll likely need to string together several quality performances at Gwinnett before making a legitimate case for a return to the big leagues.